Woolworths has revealed they have removed the majority of fruits, vegetables and long-life products off the shelves of one of their stores.

The supermarket removed the items at its Neutral Bay store to highlight that many of the everyday foods they sell rely on pollination, illustrating the significant role bees and insects play in Australia’s food supply.

Last year, over 15.6 million hectares of forest were destroyed by bushfires which significantly impacted the home to plants that provide nectar and pollen for bees.

Without that resource, Woolworths says its popular fruit and vegetables like avocado, apples, cucumbers, pumpkins, rockmelons, watermelons, blueberries, zucchini, macadamias, kiwi fruit would become scarce.

It would also be the same story for staples such as coffee beans, muesli, cereal, almonds, fruit juices, fruit-based jams, canola oil, and sunflower seeds, which also rely on or include ingredients that require pollination.“As the ‘Fresh Food People’, we’re passionate about providing millions of Australians access to the fresh food they love most,” Woolworths chief marketing officer Andrew Hicks said.

“What many people don’t realise is how much of our food supply relies directly on pollinating bees.”

“Our goal here is to start a conversation in Australian homes about what a supermarket without bees would look like and how their impact goes far beyond just fruit and vegetables.

“However, if we take small actions to support bees and pollination today, we can create a better tomorrow and prevent this from becoming a reality.”