Woolworths has extended a total recall on its own brand, 1KG bags of cooked and peeled Cocktail Prawns to all states but Queensland.

The prawns are from Thailand, and the recall from Food Standards Australia was due to “potential microbial contamination”, which “may cause illness if consumed”.

The recall was originally applied to all products with a best before of February 21, 2021, and applied to stores across Victoria, South Australia, Northern Territory and Western Australia, and Woolworths Metro stores in Victoria.

This recall has been extended to include distribution to Woolworths stores in NSW, TAS and the ACT. https://t.co/d1Hsw3oJHm — FoodStandardsAusNZ (@FSANZnews) December 23, 2020

However, Food Standards Australia extended the recall to stores in NSW, TAS and the ACT.

A Woolworths spokesperson said, “Our range of fresh prawns are unaffected by the recall and perfectly safe for our customers to enjoy this Christmas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food Standards Australia’s website says “any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.’