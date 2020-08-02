Melbourne is heading into stage 4 lockdown this evening at 6 PM as the city continues to battle with Coronavirus.
As part of the new rules (read more here), supermarkets will close at 8 PM each evening, in-line with the curfew.
As well as this, Woolworths has now announced restrictions on products in-store.
There is now a limit of two purchases-per-household on:
Toilet Paper
Paper Towels
Tissues
Anti Bacterial Wipes
Liquid Hand Wash
Disinfectants
Bleach
Cleaners
Disposable Gloves
Sponge & Scourers
Rice
Pasta
Flour
Sugar
Frozen Vegetables
The restrictions are effective immediately.