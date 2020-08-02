Melbourne is heading into stage 4 lockdown this evening at 6 PM as the city continues to battle with Coronavirus.

As part of the new rules (read more here), supermarkets will close at 8 PM each evening, in-line with the curfew.

As well as this, Woolworths has now announced restrictions on products in-store.

There is now a limit of two purchases-per-household on:

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Tissues

Anti Bacterial Wipes

Liquid Hand Wash

Disinfectants

Bleach

Cleaners

Disposable Gloves

Sponge & Scourers

Rice

Pasta

Flour

Sugar

Frozen Vegetables

The restrictions are effective immediately.