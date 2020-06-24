UPDATE

Coles have reportedly followed Woolworths. They have taken it one step further, limiting toilet paper purchases to one per customer, per purchase.

—



Woolworths has moved to reinstate purchase limits on toilet paper, hand sanitiser, paper towel, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, UHT milk, eggs and rice across its Victorian stores this afternoon.

Each product will have a two purchase limit.

The measure is to ensure that the giant can continue to serve all customers with the goods they need.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said: “We understand many Victorians are anxious about the recent community outbreak, but they can be assured our stores will remain open with plenty of stock in our warehouses to replenish our shelves.

“While we have healthy stock levels to draw on, we’re taking this precautionary step to help prevent excessive buying and support appropriate social distancing in our Victorian stores.

“We have more than enough product for all of our customers if we all just buy what we need in our weekly shop.

“We’ll closely monitor demand across Victoria in the coming days and look to wind back the limits as soon as we can.”

The new measures ONLY apply in VICTORIA.