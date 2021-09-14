I mean, we’ve all seen some bizarre chip flavours in our time, but this new churros flavour may take the crown.

The South Korean chip company ‘Turtle Chips’ have landed in Woolworths supermarkets, and they have gone instantly viral, flying off supermarket shelves.

Whilst they have introduced us to a few new flavours, the one catching everyone’s attention is their chocolate churros flavour.

Obviously, single-layer chips are #oldnews because they have gone viral for composing FOUR crunchy layers of choco churros per chip and honestly, the more, the merrier, in my opinion.

The ‘Turtle Chips’ are SO popular; they sold out almost instantly, so next time you visit your local Woolworths, keep an eye out for them because they are in high demand!

Would you try this new flavour?