Supermarket chain Woolworths was forced to introduce strict purchasing limits during the COVID-10 pandemic but have today announced, they will end.

From today, there will be no limits on any products in-store across the country.

The means items such as hand wash, frozen fruit and antibacterial wipes are now not limited.

In a statement, Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said the easing of restrictions was a clear sign life was slowly returning to normal.

“We are pleased to lift all purchase limit restrictions today,” Ms Peters said.

“This is a big milestone and a positive sign following months of hard work from our teams and significant support from our suppliers to ensure the replenishment of our shelves during a period of extraordinary demand.

“We are thankful to everyone for their patience with us over these last few months.”

Advertisement