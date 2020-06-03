Woolworths has today rolled out paper bags for customers across all its stores.

It’s the first time in 40 years that shoppers will be able to choose between plastic and paper in the store.

The bags, which can hold up to six kilos, were trialled at a number of stores last year and will be sold for 20 cents, 5 cents more than a plastic bag.

The bags are made of 70 per cent recycled paper and could be used for Woolworths online customers in the coming months.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said “For some time, customers have told us they’d like the option of a strong paper bag option, so we’re pleased to now offer that choice at our check-outs, alongside our existing reusable plastic bags.’

“These paper bags resonated really well with customers when we trialled them in 20 stores last year and we expect to see a positive response from the customers who’ve been asking for this option nationwide.”

Customers will also be able to buy a new nylon produce bag from today, which will come in a pack of 3 for $4.

The nylon bags are designed to be compatible with Woolworth’s checkout scales and will be in the fruit and vegetable section of all Woolworths Metros and select supermarkets.