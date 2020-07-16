Woolworths is starting to roll out a new online shopping tool that will help customers understand how many people they are likely to come into contact with while shopping.

Customers will be able to view real-time data on activity at their local supermarket, including how long queues e.

It will also allow customers to book a time for their shop, and is available at Taylors Lakes, Hampton Park, South Melbourne and St Helena stores already.

The new technology is called Q-Tracker and will be rolled out across Melbourne shortly.

Woolworths director of stores Robert Moffat said ­Q-Tracker would help show customers whether stores had queues because of social distancing and will help them avoid busy times.

“Even though most of our stores do not need to implement queuing (for entry) at the moment, this tool has been developed as another measure to support the safety of our team and customers,” he said.

