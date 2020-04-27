A new service between Woolworths and Uber will kick off today to help them overcome the unprecedented demand for delivery during the coronavirus lockdown.

Shoppers will now be able to place their orders through the Woolworths website or app and it will be packed in stores before being passed onto an Uber driver to deliver.

Orders are being capped at 40 items and will be delivered the next day.

The new partnership has stated in Townsville and will expand to more cities in the coming weeks.

“The demand for our home delivery service has grown at an unprecedented rate across Australia in recent months,” Woolworths Director of E-Commerce Annette Karantoni said.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, it’s vital we keep scaling our delivery capacity to meet the essential needs of our communities.

“We see partnerships as an integral part of this effort, and are delighted to team up with Uber to bring the convenience of grocery delivery to even more Australians.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uber General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Dom Taylor was also optimistic about the new partnership.

“At Uber our team is dedicated to supporting the communities we serve, especially at this time,” he said.

“This partnership with Woolworths will ensure Australians can continue to access the vital supplies they need, quickly and without having to leave their house.

“We look forward to using our platform to support Woolworths and the community and at the same time provide additional earning opportunities for driver partners.”