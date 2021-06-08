Woolworths is boosting its Delivery Unlimited offer which now involves a pretty hectic same-day delivery offer!

Woolworths has noticed their same-day delivery demand has grown exponentially so they’ve decided to revamp their subscription plan.

Now they’ll be offering more convenient delivery options, ways to earn bonus Everyday Rewards points, and customer care lines.

Now Delivery Unlimited subscribers will get free SAME-DAY delivery and discounted Delivery Now orders which get your goods to you in under 2 hours!!

Customers are gonna get three and five-hour same day windows for FREE (for orders over $100), as well as $10 off one-hour, same-day delivery windows and $9 off Delivery Now!

Customers even have a chance to pay month to month in a flexible subscription OR just drop $119 on annual subscriptions.

Woolworths is offering Delivery Unlimited subscribers 10x Everyday Rewards points on fresh fruit and vegetables until 20 July 2021 to celebrate the revamp of their program!

