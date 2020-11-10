Woolworths has been laying on the Christmas goods nice and thick to make sure we can finish this year on a high and you’ll definitely want these bad boys on your table!

As part of their Christmas Gold range which is 100 per cent made in Australia, the supermarket is now stocked Gin Mince Tarts!

The treats have a beautiful pear and riberry flavour, and are only $9 for a six-pack!

Also included in the new range is delicious Twice Cooked Duck Fat Potatoes with Truffle Butter, Dark Chocolate & Davidson Plum Pudding and Free Range Triple Smoked Bone-In Ham. DELIGHTFUL!