It seems like these days, there is an advent calendar for everyone – and this time, caffeine addicts can get in on the action.
Woolworths is now slinging a $15 calendar which is filled with Vittoria arabica coffee capsules. You’ll be able to chuck one into the machine for each day of December, what a wonderful way to wake up!
There are 18 locally roasted blends and single origins to discover as you countdown to the big day and $1 from every sale will also go to OzHarvest which helps to feed vulnerable Australians.
Need this in your life? Head here to purchase it online or find your nearest store.