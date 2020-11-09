It seems like these days, there is an advent calendar for everyone – and this time, caffeine addicts can get in on the action.

Woolworths is now slinging a $15 calendar which is filled with Vittoria arabica coffee capsules. You’ll be able to chuck one into the machine for each day of December, what a wonderful way to wake up!

There are 18 locally roasted blends and single origins to discover as you countdown to the big day and $1 from every sale will also go to OzHarvest which helps to feed vulnerable Australians.

Need this in your life? Head here to purchase it online or find your nearest store.

Advertisement