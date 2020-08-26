Is your current machine looking a little tired? Maybe your wallet is screaming for you to stop spending every day? Or maybe you still need a good present for Father’s Day? Whatever the reason, get a load of this deal…
Woolworths is currently giving away Lavazza Jolie Coffee Machines for FREE!
The machines, which usually retail at $99, will cost you zilch when scanned through the checkout with six-packs of Lavazza coffee capsules which are sold for $11 a pop.
Shoppers on the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group were already raving about them.
“I honestly love mine so easy to use and easy to clean,” one Facebook user wrote.
“Makes a great coffee, both straight and with milk,” another said.
The promotion is running September 1 while stocks last in selected stores.