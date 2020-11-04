We’ve heard of boozy advent calendars and now there is a new twist on your countdown to Christmas… advent calendars that are filled with CHEESE!

Woolworths has confirmed the Aurora 12 Days of Cheesemas Advent Calendar will be hitting shelves later this week and for just $16, this is guaranteed to be a sell-out.

The calendar contains 12 blocks of European mini cheeses for each day in the lead up to Christmas, including Ilchester Wensleydale With Cranberries, Ilchester Red Leicester and Jarlsberg.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back the 12 Days of Cheesemas Advent Calendar following such a positive response from our customers last year,” Woolworths Category Managery, Speciality Cheeses, Annabel Yum said.

“We’re also launching our biggest ever selection of Christmas cheeses as more Australians plan to celebrate and entertain from home this year.

“With exclusive ranges from iconic Australian cook, Maggie Beer, and the Thomas Dux brand – there’s something for every household budget and cheese lovers’ pallet.”

