Woolworths has launched a new limited edition mud cake and it’s already becoming a favourite.

The supermarket’s new Caramelised White Chocolate Mudcake is already selling out across stores, with it being likened to Caramilk.

A recent post about the new flavour on a Facebook group had users saying “I don’t know what the rest of my family is having for dessert, but me? A whole Caramilk mud cake.’’

“I think I might skip the exercises and go to Woolies,” said another.

“I feel like we definitely should have cake for lunch one day this week,” said a third.

See you at Woolies, everyone!

Advertisement

Advertisement