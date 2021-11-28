Now, our Woolies friends seem never to shy away from creating brand new inventions that surprise us.

Their newest one, a festive sausage wreath with a trio of meats, includes Beef, Pork & Chicken.

To our vegan and vegetarian friends, I’d turn away now, as this one is 100% meat.

The dish includes beef and garlic, pork and sage, chicken and thyme, woven into a festive wreath that serves six people!

If this sounds like something you would like, you can pick up your very own sausage wreath at Woolworths nationwide.

Beef chicken Pork Sausage Wreath