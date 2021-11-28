Now, our Woolies friends seem never to shy away from creating brand new inventions that surprise us.

Their newest one, a festive sausage wreath with a trio of meats, includes Beef, Pork & Chicken.

To our vegan and vegetarian friends, I’d turn away now, as this one is 100% meat.

The dish includes beef and garlic, pork and sage, chicken and thyme, woven into a festive wreath that serves six people!

If this sounds like something you would like, you can pick up your very own sausage wreath at Woolworths nationwide.