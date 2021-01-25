In some sad news, Woolworths have today announced they are coming to the end of what has become an exciting obsession for some of us.

Container credits.

Over the past few months, shoppers have been able to bank 1 container credit per $20 spent in-store, which eventually ends up turning into a free glass food container, which if we may say so ourselves, are very high quality.

Well, come Friday 29th January, the collecting will end and you will need to start redeeming any remaining credits before the containers run out.

Good luck everyone and may there be some circular ones left for us all.