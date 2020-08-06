The freezer aisle is packed with so many delicious items, it can be hard to try everything. However, one Woolworths employee has revealed a hot tip and after watching his tutorial, you’ll be rushing to try it for yourself.
TikTok star ashe_media has shown off the Woolworths Gold Belgian Chocolate Lava Cakes. They are sold in packs of two for $4 a box and they look absolutely DELICIOUS.
In the short video, the employee who’s real name is Liam, demonstrates how to easily prepare the dessert – which is a great treat after his day as an essential worker!
Liam suggests pouring cream over the top of the cake once it has been heated in the microwave for 30 seconds, before digging into it with a spoon.
His find certainly won people over with a fellow Woolies employee even admitting they had never seen the cakes before!
“This is gonna get me through lockdown 2.0,” one user wrote.
“The lava cakes are INCREDIBLE,” another agreed.