A Woolworths employee has been praised after his selfless act after a stuff-up with a hot roast pork order.

On Facebook, shopper Leanne told of the story, explaining that when she arrived at a Gold Coast store to pick up the hot roast pork, it had been accidentally sold to someone else.

However, Leanne then revealed the employee went out of his way to cook up a brand new one and selflessly deliver it to her home free of charge. How amazing is that?

“I would like to congratulate Ben from Woolworths Hope Island on his awesome customer service,” Leanne wrote.

“He turned a negative situation into a positive customer experience.”

A Woolworths representative commented on the post, saying the supermarket was “very proud of our team.”

In times like these, we love hearing these stories!

