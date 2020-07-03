Woolworths has announced it has placed nurses into stores in hotspot areas in Victoria, as well as distribution centres and customer online fulfilment centres.

“We care deeply about the wellbeing of our customers and team members and have put a number of further precautionary measures in place to ensure everyone can stay safe,” Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said.

This is in addition to store greeters who wipe down trolleys, staff who monitor social distancing and hand sanitiser stations in each store.

Further to this, the supermarket has also added 18 products to its list of purchase limit items after demand rose again.

In Victorian stores, the following now have a limit of two per purchase:

Frozen vegetables

Frozen potatoes

Frozen fruit

Frozen fish

Frozen poultry

Pre-packed sausages (from the meat department)

Pre-packed burger patties (from the meat department)

Pre-packed carrots

Pre-packed potatoes

Chilled fresh milk

Bread loaves (from the bakery department)

Frozen pizza

Frozen party snacks

Frozen meals

Frozen seafood

Chilled juice

Pre-packed bacon

Tissues

This is in addition to limits on paper towel and toilet paper nationwide which is two per purchase.

“We continue to see elevated demand in our supermarkets, but we have good stock levels continuing to flow through our warehouses and into stores,” Peters said.

The supermarket also announced they will be adding thousands of weekly online orders for people in hotspot areas after adding new trucks to their fleet, as well as partnering with courier companies Sherpa and Drive Yello.

“If you’re in a hotspot area, we would encourage you to consider doing your grocery shopping online if possible. Together with our on-demand courier partners, we are able to fulfil thousands of extra orders each week.”