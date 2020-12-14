A Woolworths customer has been left stunned after being handed a free Christmas ham at her local store.

Sharing on Facebook, Perth shopper Toni said she received an $85 leg of ham for nothing.

“Thank you Woolworths Maddington for the lovely surprise today when shopping with my nephew,” Toni wrote.

“We were gifted a Christmas ham and ham bag that was greatly appreciated.”

A Woolworths spokesperson said “After a tough year, we’re really excited to help share the Christmas spirit with both our team and customers in our stores.’’

“In the lead up to Christmas, our store teams across the country have been looking for opportunities to surprise and delight our customers by sharing delicious food from our Christmas range.”

