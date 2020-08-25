Woolworths has confirmed that Victoria will not get their new Disney+ Ooshies until some restrictions are eased.

The Oooshies will be available for the rest of Australia and one figurine can be collected per $30 spent at Woolworths.

In a statement, Woolworths’ chief marketing officer Andrew Hicks said “We know some customers in Victoria will be disappointed by the delayed roll-out, but the safety and wellbeing of our customers, team members, and community remain our number one priority.’’

Victorian customers will be able to claim a two-week trial of Disney+ instead, provided they have mot previous subscribed or claimed a free trial.

It’s not known at what stage of restrictions Ooshie’s will become available in Victoria.