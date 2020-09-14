Woolworths have announced a start date for their Disney+ Ooshies promotion in Victoria.

The supermarket chain said that it would not be rolling out the promotion during Stage 4 lockdown but have now opted to begin them from Wednesday, September 16.

“We know many of our customers in Victoria have been waiting patiently for the arrival of Woolworths’ Disney+ Ooshies and we’re thrilled to introduce them across the state from this Wednesday,” said Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks.

“Victorians have had an incredibly challenging year and we hope this collection helps bring some well-deserved excitement and magic to their shop.

“I also want to thank our Victorian customers for their patience and understanding with the delay.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our number one priority through COVID-19.

“The delay in launching Disney+ Ooshies in the state allowed us to keep our focus on customer safety as the community adjusted to lockdown.

“We now believe we are in a better position to continue to prioritise keeping customers and team safe, while also launching the campaign.”

Woolworths’ Disney+ Ooshie promotion will run in Victoria for the next six weeks, or until stocks last.