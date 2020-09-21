Woolworths have confirmed it will finish it’s Ooshies promotion almost four weeks early.. except in Victoria.

Due to ‘extraordinary demand’ the real giant has said it will run out of all stock by the end of the week.

It comes following complaints that customers local stores had run out of the cute figurines.

“Just spent $300 just so I can get Ooshies to collect and they’ve run out, not happy,” said one customer on Facebook.

Victorians will be able to collect Ooshies for the time being following a delay in the launch in the state due to lockdown measures.

“We’re thrilled to see how many customers have enjoyed collecting the Disney+ Ooshies since its launch,” said Woolworths’ Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks.

“We partnered with Disney+ to bring more excitement and magic to our customers’ shop, particularly during a very challenging year.

“It’s apparent customers of all ages have loved collecting these Disney+ Ooshies and their popularity completely exceeded our expectations.

“Because of this, we expect the last of our stock to be collected by the end of this weekend.

“I want to reassure our Victorian customers these lower stock levels do not apply to them.

“We created a separate allotment from when we delayed the launch of the program due to Stage 4 lockdowns and they can continue collecting in the weeks ahead while supplies last.

“We’d like to thank our team for their support in executing the program in stores and online and our customers for helping us create such a memorable program.”

Woolworths Ooshie promotion was due to finish on October 20.

