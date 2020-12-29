It’s that time of year again, that time you have to sneakily buy delicious Hot Cross Buns because you know it’s far too earlier for shops to be selling them but the heart wants what it wants.

Woolworths knows what this little heart wants and that is new flavours to pick from.

I know I know, messing with the original recipe can be seen as a little blasphemous but hey, the times are changing and non-religious people can indulge in a hot cross treat too!

Alongside the traditional selection of hot cross buns (regular, brioche and chocolate) the Woolies Bakery team have two new flavours and have introduced Gluten Free options too!

Mocha with Cadbury Old Gold Dark Chocolate Chips which sounds like an adult and fancy version of everyone’s face ‘choc’ hot cross bun.

Secondly, there will be an Apple and Cinnamon flavour made with 100% Australian sourced Pink Lady apples which is amazing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both flavours of buns are made in Australia and only cost $3.50/6 pack so you can celebrate guilt-free.

Woolworths Director of Buying, Paul Harker, said: “After a tough year, the introduction of our new hot cross bun range is perfectly timed to help customers ring in the New Year, and starts the countdown to 2021 Easter celebrations… combining the best ingredients, including locally sourced Pink Lady apples and the nostalgic flavour of much-loved Cadbury’s Old Gold, our hot cross buns are also bringing something new to the table.”

Woolworths Hot Cross Buns will be available 30 December in-store or online!