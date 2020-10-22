A woman’s bizarre McDonalds order has gone viral after it left people scratching their heads.

Kate Poole placed the order after a big night and deciding that a McDonald’s burger was the ultimate cure.

However, the Canadian woman made a few modifications to her burger, including..

No bun, no mustard, no onions, no pickles – as well as no meat.

Basically meaning she had just ordered some ketchup, which was was given in two sachets.

Kate’s husband Jody said “So we had a few drinks last night [and Kate] decides a McDonald’s hamburger will cure her hangover.’’

“Now Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic – ‘no pickles, no onions’ etc.’

“So this is what she ordered ‘no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty’ … they literally sent us two ketchup packets!”

Well, when you want ketchup, you want ketchup, we guess.