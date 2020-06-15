It happens all the time. There is one person in the drive-thru queue that is so eager to get their hands on some fries they beep the horn and make it uncomfortable for everyone who is just trying to get through the line.

One woman has decided to take revenge on one driver who took out their frustration on her at one McDonald’s restaurant and her story is SAVAGE.

“I was in a long McDonald’s drive-thru this morning and the young lady behind me honked her horn because I was taking too long to place my order,” she posted in the Canberra Notice Board Facebook group.

People sometimes say, “why are you still on Facebook?” Why you ask? Why? THIS is why I’m still on Facebook. absolute batshit crazy stuff like this. What a PLOT TWIST pic.twitter.com/aBJGCATsqC — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) June 14, 2020

“I thought to myself ‘Take the high road’. So when I paid for my food at the first window, I paid for both our orders.

“The lad at the counter must have told her what I’d done as she leaned out the window, waved and mouthed ‘thank you’, obviously embarrassed I had repaid her rudeness with kindness.”

And this, my friends, is when it gets petty…

“So when I got to the second window I showed both receipts and took her food too. Now she has to go back to the end of the queue and start all over again,” the woman said, adding multiple laughing emojis.

The woman has received both praise and negativity for her tactic online…

“I had to read this a few times, picture the scene, and the glory. A triumphant win,” one Twitter user said.

“Funny – but not good. Like the old saying two wrongs don’t make a right,” another wrong.

What side of the fence are you on? Either way – we hope she enjoyed her extra meal… with extra salt!

