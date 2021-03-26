You know how much we love a good cake fail, and this one certainly hit the mark!

A restaurant owner was left confused after a wedding cake was dropped off at their venue with the words “NO Inscription Please!” written on top.

The hilarious blunder was subsequently shared on Twitter by the woman before the bride saw it.

“The wedding cake arrived for today’s event @TableBoston. Yeah, so….” she wrote.

“Oh it’s real. We are all dying.”

The wedding cake arrived for today’s event @TableBoston. Yeah so…. pic.twitter.com/02beGQZkSM — Jen Royle (@Jen_Royle) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chef explained that they were able to fix the cake by peeling off the text and covering it with flowers before the bride could see it.

How would you react if you were given this?