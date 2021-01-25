A woman in the UK has been left furious after she missed out on getting her McDonalds breakfast as it was passed the cut off time.

The woman was so mad, that police revealed she actually called the police to say how ‘unfair’ it was.

In the UK, the cut off time for McDonald’s is 11 AM and police said “A call @11.30 this morning from an angry lady who stated that due to the queue at the McDonalds drive-thru in EG, by the time she got to the window the breakfast service had stopped and she couldn’t order breakfast.

“The lady was given words of advice about ringing the Police.”

Thankfully, this kind of problem wouldn’t happen in Australia, where the breakfast menu is available 24 hours a day.

Because there’s nothing better than a bacon and egg muffin at 9 PM.