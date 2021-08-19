One of the things we’re missing the most about Melbourne’s nightlife is all the creative cocktails that have made it to menus. Melbourne definitely have some creative minds behind the bar…

You’re not alone if you haven’t whipped up a cocktail at home before so you can’t be blamed for missing the sweet taste of your favourite cheeky drink while we’ve been tucked away at home. If you’re someone who wants to give it a crack but has no idea where to start, you can get kits delivered straight to your door, and this one from Cocktail Porter just screams nostalgia.

These guys have been helping people shake things up at home for a little while and have just previewed their September kit – The Tommy’s Margarita.

You’ll get Tromba blanco Tequila, Crawley’s agave syrup and Listo tommy’s margarita’s mix to whip it up. You’ll also get some flavouring to taste… WIZZ FIZZ!

How about that for a throwback??

The packs come in two sizes – a small for $75 and a large for $135 – and delivers Australia wide. If you want to get your hands on the September edition, you’ll need to get your order in by Sunday, September 12.

Hop to it and sign up right here.

