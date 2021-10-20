Jase, Lauren & Clint Stanaway are preparing for restrictions to lift at the end of the week, or as they like to call it, FROTHY FRIDAY!

Earlier this week, the team banded together to see if they could shed a few kilos before stepping out into the bright sunshine after months of lockdown. This means a long week of healthy eating and there are already some obstacles in the path.

Lauren has been doing her bit, but on Wednesday morning Jase threw a spanner in the works by delivering one of her biggest temptations to the KIIS studio – a plate of hot, fresh fries.

Would she dare jeopardise the group’s success for a salty morning treat?

