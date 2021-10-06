My personal favourite chocolatiers, Whittaker’s are launching what HAS to be the best flavour combo in the world.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Blocks are gonna start coming in 250 gram, with half the block filled with peanut butter and half the block filled with jelly giving you the choice to eat them individually or smoosh em’ together to make your own choccy PB & J sandwich.

Whittaker’s, a New Zealand brand, has teamed up with fellow New Zealand brand Pic’s Peanut Butter for their filling!

A glorious salty, smooth peanut butter at one end and a slightly tart, fruity boysenberry jelly at the other entirely covered with cocoa milk chocolate.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker says, “Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers can enjoy the delicious taste of either the peanut butter or boysenberry jelly filled pieces, or stack them together to make their own peanut butter and jelly ‘sandwich’. With different flavours at each end of the block, there’s a fun element of discovery for those who like both of the flavours or the combination of them together, or for sharing between people who have different flavour preferences.”

“As a New Zealand chocolate maker, we’re thrilled to support local by using delicious peanut butter made by our friends at Pic’s in Nelson. The jelly filling is also connected to the region, using a fresh boysenberry juice concentrate with fruit grown in the warm Nelson sunshine. It means our Peanut Butter & Jelly Block really is a distinctively Kiwi take on this classic flavour,” says Holly.

The block will be available in Coles, Woolies, and Big W from the 11th of October!!