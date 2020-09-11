We love a good limited edition chocolate bar and we know this one will have us craving more.

White chocolate Twix bars has been spotted in supermarkets!

Whilst they weren’t appearing on either Woolworths or Coles’ websites at the time of publishing, they were spotted in at least one Woolies in Melbourne for just $1.

According to the Mars Wrigley website, the parent company behind the treat, Twix White Chocolate “features the classic crunchy shortbread TWIX® cookie covered in golden caramel and enrobed in a rich white chocolate.”

