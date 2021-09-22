We all lost it when White Claw came to Aussie shores, bringing the concept of hard seltzers to our great southern land.

Ever since then, the amount of alcoholic seltzer in bottle-o’s has boomed, and I for one am loving it.

White Claw Watermelon has to be their most popular and requested flavour and it’s coming just in time for a scorching Aussie summer.

Sparkling water, triple distilled spirit and a hint of natural Watermelon flavour, it’s gonna be my go-to to cool down this season.

Dan Murphy’s and BWS will take the lead launching the drink on the 4th of October, but from November you’ll be able to get your hands on this bad boy at most bottle shops and bars.

A 4-pack retails for $22 and each drink boasts they are gluten-free and only 95 calories!

I’m already sold!

