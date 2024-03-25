Quite possibly the best seasonal treat, the Easter hot cross buns. Over the last few years, the flavours and variety have ramped up tenfold, with shops fighting for consumer approvable.

Our friends over at Choice put in the hours and tasted 29 hot cross buns, now we have the verdict. Here’s where you can get the best hot cross buns!

For Traditional hot cross buns, Woolworths takes first place.

CHOICE Expert Rating: 72%

Toasted score: 72%

Fresh (untoasted) score: 72%

Price: $1.25 per bun ($5 per 4-pack)

Health Star Rating: 3.5

Good to know: This bun had the highest fruit percentage out of all the buns we tested (30%); it contains cranberries, candied orange peel and cinnamon myrtle; and the pack price is the same as last year.

For the best Chocolate hot cross buns go to Bakers Delight!

CHOICE Expert Rating: 70%

Toasted score: 78%

Fresh (untoasted) score: 71%

Price: $1.50 per bun ($9 per 6-pack)

Health Star Rating: 1.5

Good to know: 25% chocolate, baked on-premises, and the pack price is the same as last year.

If you need a gluten-free hot cross bun, then Woolies is your best friend. Not only did their traditional fruit HCB’s score the highest but their chocolate ones did too!

Traditional:

CHOICE Expert Rating: 64%

Toasted score: 64%

Fresh (untoasted) score: 60%

Price: $1.30 per bun ($5.20 per 4-pack)

Health Star Rating: 4

Good to know: Vegan, no artificial colours or flavours, egg free, dairy free.

Chocolate: