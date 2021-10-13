Oh looks like Mcdonald’s isn’t staying in their lane… and I’m VERY interested.

Food blogger and TikToker Adrian Widjonarko posted a video revealing a soft trial of Southern Fried chicken in NSW ITSELF!!

Widjonarko got himself a three-piece fried chicken meal for $13.30 from the Waterloo McDonalds.

The Daily Mail shared a list of Mcdonald’s stores that are trialling the Southern-style chicken.

In NSW you’ll be able to try the fried chicken at Dapto, Padstow, Waterloo, Waitara and St.Marys North.

In SA you’ll be able to try the fried chicken at Felixstow, West Terrace, Camden Park, Gawler, Noarlunga, Port Adelaide, Reynella, Munno Para, Darlington, Prospect II, Fulham Gardens, Green Field.

The stores will sell one piece of chicken for $3.20, five pieces for $13.95 and 10 pieces for $25.95.

It’s unclear when the new menu items will arrive in Victoria, if at all!

The food blogger seemed to really enjoy his meal and couldn’t make his mind up on whether it was better than KFC, which can only be a good sign!

