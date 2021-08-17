When I first saw this post… I’m not gonna lie, I lost my mind.

As disgusting as it sounds, I was curious.

I was REALLY curious.

Maybe I’d love my partner to smell like the yummiest flavour of Shape? (Probably not)

But UNFORTUNATELY, Arnotts is just pranking us.

In their Instagram post, the company wrote “We smell an icon on the horizon…”

“It’s you wearing our Shapes BBQ deodorant.”

But if you keep looking, they also added some hashtags that tell the TRUTH of the matter… #SorryNotARealProduct, #WouldSmellPrettyYummyThough!

You’re cruel for dangling this in front of our eyes Arnotts, you got me good!