If you needed something to put a pep in your step today then I have the most incredible news for you.

NSW, Queensland, Victoria, ACT and South Australia will have the chance to enjoy a Schnitzel festival hosted by The Bavarian, ‘Schnitty Fest.’

We’ll get ten different schnitzels created by Schnitzel Masters of the Haus of Heart Feeds and can someone tell me how I’m supposed to join this haus?… please?

Starting this week, the fest will run for 10 weeks, 10 types of schnitzels, $10 on Wednesday.

All you gotta do is head to your local ‘The Bavarian’, maybe make a booking first so you can guarantee yourself a seat.

Mexican ($26)

Crumbed chicken breast, corn chips, spicy beef, beans, cheddar, tomato salsa, coriander, & sour cream

Hawaiian ($25)

Crumbed chicken breast, double smoked ham, grilled pineapple, napolitana sauce, & fries

Nashville ($26)

Southern fried chicken breast, Nashville rub, cabbage slaw, dill cucumber, potato gems, & chipotle aioli

Oktoberfest ($26)

Crumbed chicken breast, sautéed potatoes, wurstsalat, pickled cucumber, & mustard

The G&P ($24)

Crumbed chicken breast, garlic and parmesan rub, rocket & parmesan salad, semi-dried tomato, & fries

Jagerschnitzel ($23)

Crumbed chicken breast, mushroom sauce, & fries

Parma ($24)

Crumbed chicken breast, double smoked ham, mozzarella, Napolitano sauce, & fries

Schweineschnitzel ($26)

Pork schnitzel, cabbage slaw, lemon, & fries

Mushroom Parma ($24)

Crumbed confit mushroom, mozzarella, Napolitano sauce, cabbage slaw, & fries

Vegan ($26)

Potato and mixed veggie schnitzel, green salad, & fries

