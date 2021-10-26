With McDonalds announcing the end of their all day brekky menu, we wanted to pay tribute to some of our other lost foods over the years.

Maccas will no longer be serving brekky items after midday and if I get a hankering for a hash brown at 1pm, I’ll be absolutely shattered.

Unfortunately it’s not the only food we’ve lost over the years, I know I’m not the only one who will be missing enjoying a Sunny Boy as the weather starts to heat up this summer.

What other foods do you miss?

Pay your respects by listening to the full chat here:

