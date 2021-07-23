It’s official, Tasty Toobs are coming back, much to the delight of thousands of nagging fans around the country!

And now we know exactly when we’ll be able to pick up the first packets.

Toobs will be back on Aussie supermarket shelves from Tuesday 27th July, bringing to an end six long, Toobless years.

The comeback is the result of a hard-fought, concerted campaign from Toobs fans around the country, with a petition on Change.org racking up over 10,000 signatures.

Now, we’re just days away from the delicious, tubular, tomato-flavoured chip thingy and it is so close that we can taste it!

You’ll be able to grab Toobs in both the 35 gram and 150 gram size bags. Get excited, snack fans!!!