There is this magic coffee that exists at 7Eleven and, friends, you may have missed it as it’s in the freezer aisle.

I know, it makes zero sense, but hear me out.

It’s called a Coffee Melt and it’s going OFF on TikTok.

So, head to the freezers and look for the little paper tubs that say Coffee Melt, pick one out and head to the coffee machines.

When you peel the lid off, you’ll see vanilla ice cream inside.

Put the paper cup under the coffee machine and select ‘Coffee Melt’.

The machine then pours just enough hot coffee all over the ice cream and it melllllllllts.

Best thing? It’s just $2.