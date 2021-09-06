Ok, so as a lactose intolerant person, I try to avoid the ice cream aisle because I don’t want to see what I’m missing out on.

But on the weekend, I decided to give in and take a stroll down the freezer section and came across this beautiful creation known as a ‘Neapolitan Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich!’

Obviously, I threw a box into my shopping trolley (as well as some lacteeze) and let me just tell you how AMAZING this tasted.

You have the combination of vanilla, and strawberry ice cream sandwiched between two chewy chocolate cookies & it tastes delicious!

I’m not too sure how long this has been available, but this is a PSA that you should get your hands on a box of these because who knew happiness only costs $4.25.