When you thought Christmas couldn’t get any better, in comes a Pavlova flavoured beer!

Bridge Road Brewers have created the most Aussie dessert flavoured beer imaginable, a classic Pavlova inspired festive dessert beer.

Known as a ‘Magical Christmas Pavlova Unicorn,’ this beer is a lush cream ale with a hint of passionfruit flavour to create the most delicious concoction!

This flavour is now available anywhere in Australia and can be ordered online with free shipping!

