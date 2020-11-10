We finally know the exact date when Bunnings will bring back their community sausage sizzles to Melbourne.

People who have been stowing away their gold coins will be able to grab a snag from December 5, with the money going towards multiple groups who otherwise had received gift cards from the trade store if they missed out on bookings due to the pandemic.

“The sausage sizzles play such an important fundraising role for hundreds of community groups across Melbourne and we’re especially pleased to be bringing them back to our Melbourne stores with COVID-safe measures to keep everyone safe,” Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole said.

“We know our customers have missed supporting community groups through the sausage sizzles and our store teams can’t wait to help restart this weekend tradition from December 5 in Melbourne.

“Everyone in Melbourne has done such an amazing job and we hope bringing back sausage sizzles will help return a sense of normality to people’s lives.

“It’s also a very special milestone for the Bunnings team in Melbourne who have really missed helping to put them on and completes the nationwide return of sausage sizzle.”

The sausage sizzles will be returning in a COVID Safe, including social distancing and increased hygiene processes.

“While our community groups are taking a number of extra precautions, what hasn’t changed is the great feeling of supporting a local community group and the unmistakable taste of an Aussie sausage sizzle.”

