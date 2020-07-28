In case you hadn’t heard, Hungry Jacks has released the new ‘Big Jack’ burger!

It’s big, it’s beautiful, it’s bountiful and it’s delicious!

There’s two flamed grilled beef patties, lettuce, onions, pickles, cheese and it’s own ‘special’ sauce.

We’re ALL suckers for ‘special’ sauce, don’t lie to yourself.

If that ain’t enough for you, don’t stress, there’s also A MEGA JACK.

It is what it sounds like, 25% bigger and with half a pound of Aussie beef you absolute monster.

These new burgers are available for a limited time, pick up or delivery at Hungry Jack’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You might as well do delivery because guess what?

It’s FREE (for now), on the Hungry Jacks app, Menulog and UberEats and use the code: hjbigjack on orders over $25 for two weeks only!