A social media post has revealed that Virgin Australia have been serving up 2-minute noodles in Business Class, where passengers pay as much as $2500 a seat.

It’s reportedly being offered on flights between Perth and Brisbane where fares cost $2497 return, as well as Adelaide-Brisbane-Darwin.

Aviation expert Geoffery Thomas reported the snacks being offered in Business Class were 2-minute noodles and a granola bar. Over in Economy, it’s just the granola bar – but only if passengers ask for it. They’re also out of wine, so the choice is soft drink or water.

One passenger captioned the following pic as:

‘Two course offering on VA today: Course 1 – Red Wine, Coke no sugar & Snack Bar. Course 2 – fantastic noodles.’

“Omg I thought this was a joke but then realised that’s actually on a plane,” was one comment.

“Omg that’s appalling. I know it’s “first world problems” but if you are paying for a premium product then you should receive a premium product,” was another.

“Wow, that was my ‘studying for final exams’ meal pack,” was another.

Jokes aside, The Australian reported that some cabin crew were taking sick days rather than be rostered on in Business due to the abuse they’re copping from passengers.

Thomas also reported he had sighted a staff memo to Virgin Australia staff which said: “there is limited snacks in the supply chain… and stock will be exhausted in the coming weeks.”

“As travel demand begins to increase we are exploring the possibilities for our onboard Business Class offering, whilst continuing to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew. We look forward to providing this limited Business Class offering to our guests soon.

“We are also re-imagining what our onboard catering offer will be longer-term, and are looking forward to developing a new experience to suit customer needs.”

Last month, Qantas returned to an almost full service, offering hot meals in Business along with “warmed bakery and beverages”.