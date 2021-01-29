Sure, you COULD spend $100 on a really fancy cake. There is nothing wrong with that. They are super delicious and support talented, local bakers.

But my god, I’ll get around a Woolies mud cake any day of the week, for any occasion.

We always see them on the shelves, but thanks to a viral video doing the rounds on social media, we’re able to have a look behind the scenes of the cakes being decorated.

Woolworths employee Karen Blanche shared a video of herself using a piping bag to put the iconic white stripes on multiple chocolate mud cakes.

She does it so quickly, yet with so much precision, that it is incredibly satisfying to watch. I’ve had this on loop for several minutes.

Since sharing her talent with the world, the video has been viewed over 1.9million times and people can’t stop praising her.

“The only Karen I trust, period,” one viewer wrote.

“And they say we don’t have footage of Jesus,” another said.

“MY FAVOURITE CHILD HOOD CAKE,” a third added.

Thank you for your service, Karen.