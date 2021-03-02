If you’re having a family barbecue and looking to put food on the table… fast, you can’t go wrong with pasta salad from Woolworths. It has been a crowd pleaser for years.

Despite declaring it would be her last meal on earth, one shopper has questioned what the ingredients are after refusing to ignore its strange aftertaste.

“Why does it taste like TV static?” TikTok user @taylahdavies1 passionately asks in a now viral video.

“Why is no one talking about this?

“I can’t be the only one.”

There were a few suggestions from viewers, with one possible answer from a viewer being, “I reckon it’s the celery reacting with the mayo.”

Others suggested the combination of Dijon mustard and vinegar could be behind it.