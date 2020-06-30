We love a good supermarket secret and this is something we’ll definitely be looking into next time we hit up ALDI.

Foodie @mernasfoodfomo posted a video to social media platform TikTok revealing the $7 item which she feels should be on everyone’s shopping list – frozen Spanakopita!

In the clip, Merna explains how easy it is to cook the spanakopita, which she claims to hoard boxes of.

“It’s beautiful, buttery and crunchy on the outside and then you’ve got this gorgeous spinach and ricotta mix on the inside,” Merna said of the product, which is made in Greece.

“It’s so fun to eat.”

The video was viewed over 35,000 times with many people vowing to give it a try during their next shop.

However, not everyone was stoked – she just gave away Aldi’s “best kept secret”!

“DON’T TELL EVERYONE,” one user said.

“Why did you show this everyone one is going to take them now lol,” another viewer joked.

“What are you doing their hard enough to get them (sic), they are awesome,” a third commented.

Keep the tips and tricks coming, we say!

