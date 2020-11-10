A video uploaded to social media has sparked outrage online after a McDonald’s employee revealed the cup sizes hold the same amount of drink.

American TikTok user @mykah.mykah pours Coke from one small cup, into a medium-size and then into a large size. The drink fills almost up to the top with only a few centimetres to spare.

“They do be lying to us doe,” he captioned the video.

The clip has since been viewed over 11 million times and received over 12,000 comments with many believing it was a hoax.

“That’s what happens when you fill up each of the cups slightly and then pour more in,” one commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others believed that the video was real, with other McDonald’s employees weighing in.

“I worked at McDonald’s and this is true. Always say no ice or ice on the side (in another cup) and only order smalls, NEVER medium,” a viewer wrote.

It isn’t clear whether the cup sizes are the same in Australia.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays at 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement